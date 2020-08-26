Japan’s Suga: Want to avoid another state of emergency

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press briefing on Wednesday, his government wants to avoid another state of emergency, as it would have a big negative impact on the economy.

Additional comments

“Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe has said he wants to continue to do his best in his job, 'that explains it all'.”

“I meet PM Abe twice a day, don't see any change in his health.”

“Not thinking of becoming prime minister one day, have never thought about pursuing the job.

“Will do whatever it takes to host Tokyo Olympic games next year.”

“Must ensure the economy doesn't worsen further when asked whether govt may compile more spending measures.”

“Govt does not see a need to cut the sales tax rate from 10%.“

“More consolidation among regional banks necessary.”

“Very important for Bank of Japan (BOJ) to work closely with govt, when asked if BOJ should ease more if govt deploys another spending package.”

USD/JPY unfazed

The Japanese yen paid little heed to the above remarks by Suga, as USD/JPY keeps its range around 106.25, down 0.08% on the day.