Japan’s Suga: Japan is closely watching US-China trade developments

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that Japan is closely watching US-China trade developments.
This comes after the US and China began imposing additional tariffs on each other’s goods on Sunday, the latest escalation in the trade dispute, despite signs that talks would resume later this month.
The risk sentiment is softer in Monday’s Asian trading amid trade escalation and downbeat manufacturing sector activity across the region excluding China.
EUR/USD: Choppy inside key trend-lines
EUR/USD struggles to extend declines below 1.1000 mark as it trades near 1.0990 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair seesaws inside two downward sloping trend-lines respectively from late-April and May-end between 1.1000 and 1.0980 levels.
GBP/USD's 20-DMA in focus while Brexit comes back on the agenda
GBP/USD has been struggling in a strong dollar environment and a weaker euro clearing out downside orders on Friday while Brexit headlines continue to roll in as markets await parliament to return after recess.
USD/JPY awaits key US data for the week ahead
USD/JPY ranged between 106.10 and 106.40 on Friday and has started out the week between 105.89 and 106.20, slightly down in Tokyo's open ahead of a loose environment with the US holiday.
Gold: The 50% mean reversion target comes in at 1478
The price of gold is moving lower in a sustained correction towards a 50% mean reversion target that comes in at 1478, albeit with some way to go and support in the 20-day moving average at 1512 ahead of 1419.
Another Monday another Trade War escalation
This week's holiday-shortened economic calendar is jam-packed with crucial economic releases that will shape monetary policy expectations for the September 18 FOMC meeting. Culminating with the granddaddy of them all the US Non-Farm payroll on Friday