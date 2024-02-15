Japan’s Shindo: Specific monetary policy means up to BoJ to decide

Japan's Economic Minister Yoshitaka Shindo said on Thursday that “specific monetary policy means up to BoJ to decide.”
Additional quotes
Understand BoJ takes into account various data, including consumption, economic outlook and risks comprehensively in guiding policy.
Expect BoJ to work closely with govt, take appropriate monetary policy to sustainably, stably achieve its price target accompanied by wage rises.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading 0.21% lower on the day at 150.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses ground toward 0.6450 after dismal Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is dropping toward 0.6450 following the disappointing details from the Australian jobs report. The pair seems to have stalled the overnight bounce from a three-month low, albeit a modest US Dollar downtick should help cap losses ahead of key US data.
USD/JPY stays pressured toward 150.00, despite weak Japan's GDP data
USD/JPY is falling toward 150.00 in the Asian session on Thursday. The pair is tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower, shrugging off the weak Japanese Q4 GDP report. A cautious risk tone is also boding well for the safe-haven Yen. US data flow awaited.
Gold stages a modest recovery below the $2,000 mark, US Retail Sales eyed
Gold price holds below the $2,000 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Thursday. The stronger-than-expected US inflation data exerts some selling pressure on the yellow metal, but a fall in US bond yields and a weaker USD could provide little support to the commodities.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Altcoins follow as BTC shows no signs of stopping
Bitcoin price is pumping hard, with altcoins such as Ethereum and Ripple following in line. The apex cryptocurrency continues to recover some of the ground lost during the past years.
UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Another contraction could put BoE against the ropes
The UK’s Office for National Statistics will release the advanced prints of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product on Thursday. At the Bank of England's latest gathering, the Monetary Policy Committee anticipates a slow but steady uptick in GDP growth over the upcoming quarters.