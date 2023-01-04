Japan’s PM Kishida: Will review price target accord with next BoJ chief – Nikkei Asian Review

Citing Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's comments delivered in an interview on a radio program aired on Tuesday, the Nikkei Asian Review reported this Wednesday, “the Japanese government must talk with the next Bank of Japan governor about whether to rework the joint accord setting a 2% inflation target.”
"We'll build a relationship of trust with the new governor and confirm how we will work together,” Kishida noted.
The radio program was recorded on December 19 ahead of the BoJ's surprise decision to widen its yield curve target band.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading at 130.95, modestly flat on the day. There is little to no reaction on the spot on the release of the above report.
