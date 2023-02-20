Japan's PM Kishida is requesting a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korean missiles

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stated that he is requesting a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korean missiles.
This follows the earlier news of It was the first intercontinental ballistic missile test by North Korea since the beginning of the year.
The US responded on Sunday by flying bombers in a joint exercise with South Korea.
That North Korea said its latest missile test was meant to bolster Pyongyang’s “fatal” nuclear attack capabilities after US officials denounced the tests and announced joint military exercises with South Korea and Japan, as reported by The Hill.
“This launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.
“It only demonstrates that the DPRK continues to prioritize its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its people,'' she added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD refreshes day high above 0.6880 as PBoC keeps LPR unchanged
The AUD/USD pair has refreshed its day’s high above 0.6880 in the Asian session as the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has kept the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged. The one-year LPR has kept stable at 3.65% and the five-year LPR is unchanged at 4.30%.
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.0630-15 support area
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.0680-75 as it reverses the previous day’s corrective bounce during early Monday. In doing so, the Euro pair retreats from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-February upside moves.
Gold skids below $1,840 as geopolitical tensions dampen market mood
Gold price has slipped to near $1,837.90 after delivering a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of around $1,844.00. The precious metal has been offered amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the United States and China and the launch of projectiles from North Korea near Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).
Dogecoin: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin's price is up 5% on the week, but there are barriers it needs to overcome to justify a bullish bias. Bulls have found resistance near the $0.10 barrier for almost six weeks, with prices failing to produce a candlestick close above the psychological level on the weekly timeframe.
Fed minutes and RBNZ decision coming up
Investors will receive another dose of crucial data releases next week that can fuel FX volatility. The highlight will be the minutes of the last FOMC meeting, where there’s a risk that policymakers strike a different tone than Powell did back then.