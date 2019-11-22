Japan’s Nishimura: Want to keep a close watch on impact of weakness in overseas economies

More comments are crossing the wires from the Japanese Economy Minister Nishimura, as he speaks on Friday at a news conference.

Japan’s exports and production were showing prolonged weakness because of a slowdown in overseas economies.

Want to keep a close watch on the impact of weakness in overseas economies on the employment, income and investment situation.

Last hour, he said that the global growth as a whole remained in a gradual recovery when asked about a lower growth forecast for 2020 released by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair trades flatlined around 108.70 region, as the anti-risk Yen stands resilient to a risk-friendly market environment. S&P 500 futures are up 0.17% while Treasury yields and Asian equities eke out moderate gains.