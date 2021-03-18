Japan’s Nishimura: Government to lift Tokyo area state of emergency as planned on March 21

The Japanese government has approved a plan to let the state of emergency expire in the Tokyo area as scheduled on March 21, Economy Minister Yasuhisa Nishimura said after a meeting with the advisory panel. after a meeting with the advisory panel on Thursday.
Key quotes
“There was no objection to the plan.”
“Experts noted that infections had been creeping up in recent days and that a resurgence was bound to occur.”
“The important thing is to make sure the rebound is not a big one - to keep the waves small.”
“We ask our citizens to continue to take the basic precautions to prevent the spread of infections.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is off the highs, defending the 109 level, as of writing. The spot adds 0.20% on the day while the US dollar licks its wound after the dovish Fed-led tumble.
