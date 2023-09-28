Japan’s Nikkei leads losses in Asian markets amid the fear of rate hike, China property market woes

Looking ahead, market players await the US weekly Jobless Claims report, the third revision of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter, and Pending Home Sales data due later on Thursday. The attention will shift to the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday.

Most Asian stock markets trade lower on Thursday as investors were concerned about the possible additional interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. At press time, China’s Shanghai is up 0.15% to 3,111, the Shenzhen Component Index rises 0.08% to 10,112, Hong Kong’s Hang Sang drops 0.88% to 17,458, South Japan’s Nikkei falls 1.76% and trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. Meanwhile, September is on course to be the worst month of the year for the S&P 500 as the market attempts to digest a rise in Treasury yields to levels not seen since 2007. The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbs to 106.65, the highest since November. The 10-year Treasury yield settled at 4.60%, its highest level since 2007. Trading in China Evergrande Group shares was halted on Thursday after a report that its Chairman Hui Ka Yan had been placed under police watch, raising fears about the cash-strapped developer's future amid mounting liquidation risk. Evergrande is the world's most indebted real estate developer, and it is at the heart of a property market crisis that is dragging down China's economic development. The prospect of higher US interest rates and rising Treasury yields weigh on heavyweight technology stocks in Japan. Meanwhile, USD/JPY currently trades near the 150.00 mark on Thursday, which triggers some fear that Japanese authorities would take action to address the Japanese Yen's depreciation. On Wednesday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is back on the wires with some verbal intervention. Suzuki said once again that he was watching FX with a sense of urgency.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.