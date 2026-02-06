EUR/CAD Price Forecast: Keeps sideways bias above 1.6150, Canadian employment report is focus

The EUR/CAD cross gathers strength to around 1.6160 during the early European session on Friday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) amid the differing approaches between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Canada (BoC). Traders brace for the release of the Canadian employment report for January, which is due later on Friday.

The ECB on Thursday decided to keep the policy rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting, with its key interest rate at 2.0%. During the press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the central bank would maintain its data-dependent and “meeting-by-meeting approach” and would not be “precommitting to a particular rate path.”

The Canadian central bank held its target for the overnight rate at 2.25% last week, but it warned to respond should the outlook change. “With heightened uncertainty, we are monitoring risks closely,” said BoC Governor Tiff Macklem. Markets anticipate the BoC may still have room for further rate reductions this year due to loosening labor market conditions and slowing inflation. This, in turn, could weigh on the Loonie and act as a tailwind for the cross.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/CAD holds marginally above the 100-EMA at 1.6150, which has flattened after a mild uptick. The 20-period average embedded in the Bollinger Bands at 1.6173 caps the immediate rebound, maintaining a tight, sideways bias. Bollinger Bands drift lower with contained width as spot trades under the midline; a daily close above that average could open the path toward the upper band at 1.6283.



RSI at 48.97 is neutral, stabilizing after prior soft readings. Failure to reclaim the mid-band would keep pressure toward the lower Bollinger Band at 1.6064, with the 100-EMA acting as initial support; a decisive move back above the midline would improve momentum and shift focus to overhead band resistance.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)