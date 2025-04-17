Japan’s National CPI climbs 3.6% YoY in March, Core CPI rises as expected

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.6% YoY in March, compared to the previous reading of 3.7%, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Friday.
Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 3.2% YoY in March versus 3.0% prior. The figure was in line with the market consensus of 3.2%.
CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.9% YoY in March, compared to the previous reading of 2.6%.
Market reaction to Japan’s National CPI data
Following Japan’s CPI inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.05% on the day at 142.38.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: A challenge of the 2025 peaks looms closer
AUD/USD rose further, coming closer to the key resistance zone around 0.6400 despite the strong rebound in the Greenback and the mixed performance in the risk-associated universe. The pair’s solid price action was also propped up by a firm jobs report in Oz.
EUR/USD gathers strength above 1.1350, ECB cuts interest rates by 25 bps
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buyers to near 1.1370 during the early Asian session on Friday. The concerns over the economic impact of tariffs continue to drag the US Dollar lower against the Euro.
Gold bounces off daily lows, back near $3,320
The prevailing risk-on mood among traders challenges the metal’s recent gains and prompts a modest knee-jerk in its prices on Thursday. After bottoming out near the $3,280 zone per troy ounce, Gold prices are now reclaiming the $3,320 area in spite of the stronger Greenback.
Binance CEO affirms company's involvement in advising countries on Bitcoin Reserve
Binance CEO Richard Teng shared in a report on Thursday that the cryptocurrency exchange has advised different governments on crypto regulations and the need to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.