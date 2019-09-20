Japan’s Motegi: Wants S. Korea to correct situation which is against international law

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi is on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the South Korean-Japanese trade spat.

Key Headlines:

Wants S. Korea to correct the situation which is against international law. Meeting with S. Korean Foreign Minister not fixed at the moment.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY keeps its range sub-108.00 while USD/KRW drops for the first time in five days, reversing from weekly tops of 1,1197.15.