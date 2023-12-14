Japan’s LDP agrees on income tax breaks to lessen the impact of price hikes

Having reviewed a document, Reuters reported on Thursday that the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) tax reform panel is likely to implement income tax breaks to lessen the pain of price hikes on households.
Key takeaways
The document showed the panel decided to cap annual household income for those who are eligible for the income tax cuts amid concerns about a gap between haves and have nots.
It shelved a decision to increase taxes to fund a planned boost to defence spending for the next fiscal year.
the LDP tax panel will forego lowering a cap on mortgage borrowing planned for next year.
To encourage a virtuous cycle of growth led by private-sector demand, the tax policymakers are ramping up tax breaks on companies that raise wages.
The tax panel has also agreed to a newly-establish tax scheme to help spur domestic investment for companies that produce vital materials from the standpoint of decarbonisation and economy security.
Market reaction
The Japanese Yen is gaining further strength on the above report, knocking the USD/JPY down to a new five-month low of 140.94. At the time of writing, the pair is losing 1.13% on the day to trade at 141.26.
