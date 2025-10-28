Japan’s Kiuchi: It’s important for FX moves to reflect fundamentals, be stable

Japan's Economics Minister Minoru Kiuchi said on Tuesday that it’s important for foreign exchane (FX) moves to reflect fundamentals and be stable. Kiuchi added that he will scrutinies impact of FX moves on Japan’s economy.

Key quotes

FX moves are determined by various factors.

Weak yen pushes up domestic inflation via rising import costs, could push down effective purchasing power of households, some firms.

Weak yen has benefit to economy by pushing up exporters’ profits, domestic capex.

Important for FX moves to reflect fundamentals, be stable.

It’s important to avoid rapid, short-term fluctuations in FX moves.

Will scrutinies impact FX moves on Japan’s economy.

The government will cope with rising cost of living from inflation by compiling economic package.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.27% lower on the day to trade at 152.47.