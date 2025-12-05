Japan’s Kiuchi: Hopes BoJ to work in line with government’s principals

Japan's economy minister, Minoru Kiuchi, said during Friday’s European trading session that the government will not interfere in Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) decisions on monetary policy.

Additional remarks

Government will not comment on that



Hopes that BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately to stably achieve 2% inflation target.



Hopes for BOJ to work closely in line with the government on principles stipulated in joint agreement.



Important for stock, FX, bond market to move stably reflecting fundamentals.



Government will watch market moves with high sense of urgency.

Market reaction

USD/JPY recovers its early losses during European trading hours, turns flat around 155.00. However, the recovery move appears to be driven by a decent rebound in the US Dollar.