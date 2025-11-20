Japan’s Kihara: Watching FX market move with a high sense of urgency
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said in a statement on Thursday, he is “watching FX market move with a high sense of urgency.”
Watching market moves, including bond market, closely.
Recent FX moves are sharp, one-sided.
FX market needs to move stably reflecting fundamentals.
USD/JPY refreshed ten-month highs near 157.50, shrugging off the Japanese jawboning. At the press time, the pair trades 0.12% higher on the day at 157.35.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|-0.00%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.16%
|-0.05%
|-0.17%
|-0.18%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.23%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|JPY
|-0.25%
|-0.16%
|-0.23%
|-0.25%
|-0.34%
|-0.36%
|-0.19%
|CAD
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.25%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|0.07%
|AUD
|0.11%
|0.17%
|0.12%
|0.34%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|NZD
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.10%
|0.36%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|CHF
|-0.05%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
