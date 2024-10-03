Japan’s Kato wants to watch forex market with a sense of urgency including speculative moves

Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on Thursday that he “wants to watch forex market with a sense of urgency including speculative moves.”
Further comments
Will communicate thoroughly with markets.
Will aim to exit deflation soon working closely with boj based on joint govt-BoJ statement.
Market reaction
USD/JPY holds the rebound near 146.85 following these above comments, adding 0.26% on the day.
