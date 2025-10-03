Japan’s Kato says will watch impact from US govenment shutdown with high interest

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that the officials will watch the impact on financial markets and corporate economic activities from the US government shutdown.

Key quotes

Watching with high interest, including impact on financial markets and corporate economic activities from US government shutdown.



Will explore potential steps to increase pressure on Russia over Ukraine.



Aware we need to find ways to cut revenue for Russia.



Not able to boost tariffs on countries importing Russian oil from perspective of compliance with international laws.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.05% on the day at 147.30.