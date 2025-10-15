Japan’s Kato says will monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday that he will monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements.

Key quotes

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Will thoroughly monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in forex market.

Generally speaking, political stability is important for FX.

Confirmed with Bessent agreement made between two nations on FX.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.58% on the day at 152.34.