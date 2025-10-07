Japan’s Kato says will monitor for excess FX fluctuations, disorderly movement

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he will closely monitor the foreign exchange (FX) moves, adding that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Key quotes

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.



Closely watching FX moves.



Will thoroughly monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in forex market.



New LDP leader Takaichi will make appropriate policies given Japan's fiscal situation.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was up 0.07% on the day at 150.45.