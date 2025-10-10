Japan’s Kato says recently seen one-sided, rapid moves 

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that he recently sees one-sided and rapid moves in the foreign exchange, adding that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Key quotes

Won't comment on forex levels.



Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves.



Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.



Will thoroughly monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in forex market.



Weak yen has both benefits, disadvantages.



Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.07% on the day at 152.92.