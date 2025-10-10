TRENDING:
Japan’s Kato says recently seen one-sided, rapid moves 

Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Friday that he recently sees one-sided and rapid moves in the foreign exchange, adding that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Key quotes

Won't comment on forex levels.

Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves.

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Will thoroughly monitor for excessive fluctuations and disorderly movements in forex market.

Weak yen has both benefits, disadvantages.

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Market reaction  

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.07% on the day at 152.92.

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
