Japan’s Kato: Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that he has recently seen one-sided and rapid moves in the foreign exchange. Kato added that it’s important for currencies to move in a stable manner, reflecting fundamentals.

Key quotes

Won’t comment on forex levels.

Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves.

Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Interest rates are driven by various factors.

Important for government to closely monitor bond market development.

Will closely continue dialogue with market participants, pursue appropriate bond management policies.

Will assess economic impact of U.S.-China trade rows.

Up to BOJ to decide on monetary policy decisions.

Believe growth strategies were not sufficient under Abenomics.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.04% on the day at 152.34.