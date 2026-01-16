Japan’s Katayama warns that all options open to aid Japanese Yen

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said that all options, including direct currency intervention, are available for dealing with recent weakness in the Japanese Yen (JPY), Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Key quotes

I have repeatedly stated that we will take bold action including all the different measures available. if needed



We shared the view that recent moves have been excessive and do not reflect fundamentals.



For many years before I took office, the Treasury secretary has held the personal view that monetary policy has been behind the curve.



Have repeatedly said that recent forex moves are not reflecting fundamentals.



Joint statement between US and Japan can be interpreted as saying intervention to counter forex moves out of line with fundamentals is allowed.



Monetary falls under the jurisdiction of the BOJ.



My dialogue with BOJ governor Ueda has been very good.



Have not received inquiries from the BOJ on other central banks' joint statement in backing Fed chair Powell.



Not sure when yen carry trades peak out as Japan-US rate differentials are set to narrow further.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.24% on the day at 158.25.