Japan’s Katayama says will consider various factors on possibility of raising financial income tax

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that she needs to take into account various factors when asked about the possibility of raising financial income tax.

Key quotes

It’s not that the cabinet has decided against government’s target of achieving primary budget surplus.

Hope that BoJ Ueda will communicate with markets. appropriately to pass BoJ’s economic, price views and basic policy stance.

Will talk with US Treasury Secretary Bessent over phone.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.10% on the day at 152.73.