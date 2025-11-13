Japan’s Katayama: It’s hard to foresee Japan defaulting on its debt

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Thursday that Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs) are held predominantly by domestic investors, so it is hard to foresee Japan defaulting on its debt.

Key quotes

JGBs are held predominantly by domestic investors so hard to foresee Japan defaulting on its debt.



Hope BOJ guides monetary policy to sustainably and stably achieve 2% inflation target.



As prime minister has said, govt’s view is that Japan has yet to see inflation sustainably hit BOJ target.



If yen makes free fall, that will push up import costs and cause inflation unseen in the past but we will pursue ‘responsible’ fiscal policy to avoid this from happening.



We are not ruling out tax cut as a future option in fiscal policy.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.07% on the day at 154.83.