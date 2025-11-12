Japan’s Katayama: It is important for currency to move in stable manner

Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Wednesday that she recently sees one-sided and rapid moves in the currency, adding that she will be closely watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency.

Key quotes

Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves in the currency.

No comment on specific forex levels.

But it is important for currency to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Closely watching FX moves with high sense of urgency.

Weak yen contributing to cost-driven inflation to some extent.

Won't deny that disadvantages of weak yen outweighs the advantages.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is up 0.30% on the day at 154.60.