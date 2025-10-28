Japan’s Katayama: Confirms no direct talks with Bessent on the direction of monetary policy

Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that Tokyo will unveil the detailed plan of $550 billion investment in the United States (US).

Additional comments

Tells US President Donald Trump said 'nice to see you again, we have established tremendous good relationship' at meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.



The document on $550b US investment will be distributed.



It is desirable for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals.



US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on monetary policy were general.



Had no direct talks about direction of monetary policy.

Market reaction

USD/JPY recovers some early losses and rebounds to near 152.25 during the European session. The pair is still 0.45% down from Monday’s closing price.