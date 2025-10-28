Japan’s Katayama: Confirms no direct talks with Bessent on the direction of monetary policy
Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday that Tokyo will unveil the detailed plan of $550 billion investment in the United States (US).
Additional comments
Tells US President Donald Trump said 'nice to see you again, we have established tremendous good relationship' at meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The document on $550b US investment will be distributed.
It is desirable for FX to move stably reflecting fundamentals.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on monetary policy were general.
Had no direct talks about direction of monetary policy.
Market reaction
USD/JPY recovers some early losses and rebounds to near 152.25 during the European session. The pair is still 0.45% down from Monday’s closing price.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.46%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.35%
|0.17%
|0.19%
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.33%
|0.19%
|0.21%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|JPY
|0.46%
|0.35%
|0.33%
|0.52%
|0.54%
|0.47%
|0.34%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|-0.19%
|-0.52%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.19%
|-0.21%
|-0.54%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.47%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|0.10%
|0.01%
|-0.00%
|-0.34%
|0.19%
|0.20%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.