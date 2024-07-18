Japan’s Hayashi: No comment on FX moves

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi declined to comment on the forex (FX) moves.
Specifics of monetary policy are up to the BoJ to decide.
BoJ monetary policy is not aimed at guiding FX levels.
Closely monitoring FX market.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading just above 156.00, reversing the recovery from the 155.38 lows reached in early Asian hours.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.17%
|0.17%
|-0.00%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|-0.23%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.26%
|0.10%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.19%
|0.05%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.13%
|0.16%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|0.25%
|0.08%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.23%
|0.26%
|0.12%
|0.09%
|0.35%
|0.20%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.10%
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|-0.35%
|-0.17%
|CHF
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.20%
|0.17%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
