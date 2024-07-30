Japan’s Hayashi: Expect the BoJ to closely coordinate with government

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Tuesday that the Bank of Japan and the government will closely coordinate.
Additional comments
Monetary policy specifics are up to the BoJ to decide.
Expect the BoJ to closely coordinate with government, conduct appropriate monetary policy toward inflation target.
Market reaction
At press time, USD/JPY is up 0.06% on the day to trade at 154.10.
