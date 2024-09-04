Japan’s Hayashi: Closely watching domestic and overseas market moves with a sense of urgency

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Wednesday that he is “closely watching domestic and overseas market moves with a sense of urgency.”
Additional comments
No comment on daily share moves.
Will conduct fiscal and economic policy management while working closely with the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Important to make assessment of market moves calmly.
Market reaction
At press time, USD/JPY is trading 10.13% lower on the day, easing off 145.50 following these comments.
