Japan’s FSA Chief urges BOJ to consider impact of easing on banks

Toshihide Endo, Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japanese top financial regulator said on Monday that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should weigh the impact its monetary policy will have on the banking sector while considering expanding the stimulus.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“Regional banks shouldn’t blame other people for their woes. They should take the current business environment as a given in thinking about what they need to do.”

When asked whether regional banks should take the same approach if the BOJ were to ease monetary policy further, he “Yes, that’s basically the case.”

“The BOJ must think about various things if it were to maintain or expand its stimulus policy.”

The article has little impact on the Japanese currency, as the sentiment around the Yen is driven by the US-China trade headlines and risk trends.