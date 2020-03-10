Japan’s Aso: Will respond appropriately depending on market conditions

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso is back on the wires now, via Reuters, responding to the questions on the possibility of intervention in the currency markets.

Aso said that he had no comment on volatility in the fx market, however, he added that he will respond appropriately depending on market conditions.

Further comments

See no big change to government's view on Japan’s economic recovery. If coronavirus outbreak is prolonged, govt may need to consider more steps.

Earlier this morning, Aso said that Japan will announce the second package of economic steps on coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.

USD/JPY back below 103.50

USD/JPY fails to sustain the bounce above 103.50 as the negative Japanese stocks limit the further upside. At the press time, the spot trades at 103.30, up 0.96% so far.