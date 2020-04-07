Japan’s Aso: We are placing higher priority on economic revival than fiscal reform now

We are placing a higher priority on economic revival than fiscal reform now, said the Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday.

Japan may be facing biggest-ever risk, aim to pass an extra budget soon, he added.

In the last hour, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in seven prefectures for a month while the economic rescue plan is expected to announce in the coming days.

USD/JPY retakes 109.00

With the risk-on sentiment picking up pace in Europe, with the S&P 500 futures leaping nearly 3%, USD/JPY’s upside momentum received a fresh boost.

The spot trades at 109.07, still down 0.10% on the day.