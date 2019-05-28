Japan’s Aso: Japan and the US have a deeper understanding on trade

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso was on the wires recently conveying his optimism after the US President Donald Trump visited the Asian nation.

Mr. Aso said that Japan and the US have a deeper understanding on trade.

He further added that the US President Donald Trump did not mention currency clause during his visit.

Previously, the US President Trump sound positive towards a trade deal with Japan.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening

EUR/USD steady just below 1.1200 ahead of Asian opening

Monday saw the dollar appreciating only marginally against major rivals, as holidays in the US and the UK kept trading desks empty. EU elections provided no surprise, as, despite an increase in eurosceptics seats, pro-EU parties retained a majority.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2680 amid UK’s political uncertainty

With one after the other British lawmakers filing their nominations to replace PM May, together with the Brexit party’s victory in the EU election, political plays at the UK have been highlighted off-late. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data

USD/JPY on the bids near 109.60 as Tokyo open emphasize domestic data

The USD/JPY pair is taking the rounds near 109.60 as Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on softer than expected domestic data around Tokyo open on Tuesday.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290

Gold: Holding above the 20-DMA, sights on 61.8% Fibo at 1290

Gold prices hold above the 20-D EMA  channel resistance as stochastics continuing to lean bullish as the price leans against the mid-August 2018 major-uptrend’s support line.

Gold News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location