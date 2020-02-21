On the side lines of the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Saudi Arabia, Japanese Finance Minister Aso said that FX stability is important.
He added that they will respond to FX moves according to G20 and G7 agreements.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY is seen some fresh selling, as it drops back below the 112 level amid falling S&P futures and Treasury yields.
