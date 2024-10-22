Japan’s Aoki: No comment on FX moves

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki declined to comment on FX moves in his statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the country’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that “Yen moves have positive and negative aspects.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY caught a fresh bid wave and briefly regained 151.00 following these comments. The pair is currently trading at 150.95, up 0.07% so far.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.11%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.38%
|-0.39%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.03%
|-0.07%
|0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.38%
|-0.35%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|-0.30%
|-0.29%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.44%
|-0.46%
|-0.15%
|CAD
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.37%
|-0.38%
|-0.09%
|AUD
|0.38%
|0.38%
|0.30%
|0.44%
|0.37%
|0.00%
|0.28%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.35%
|0.29%
|0.46%
|0.38%
|0.00%
|0.29%
|CHF
|0.11%
|0.07%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|0.09%
|-0.28%
|-0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
