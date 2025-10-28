Japan’s Akazawa: Intends to work with the US on critical minerals
Japan’s Chief Trade Negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that Tokyo is in discussions with the United States (US) to reduce its reliance on Russia for its energy needs.
Additional comments
We aim to implement the trade deal faithfully and swiftly.
We want to work with the US on critical minerals.
Exchanging views with the US to cut Russia energy reliance.
$550 billion fund is not just for Japanese companies.
Market reaction
During the press time, the USD/JPY pair trades 0.6% lower to near 152.00 as the Japanese Yen (JPY) has been outperforming across the board.
Japanese Yen Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.10%
|0.16%
|-0.61%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.23%
|EUR
|0.10%
|0.26%
|-0.51%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|-0.26%
|-0.75%
|-0.11%
|-0.16%
|-0.22%
|-0.40%
|JPY
|0.61%
|0.51%
|0.75%
|0.66%
|0.60%
|0.55%
|0.37%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.11%
|-0.66%
|-0.06%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|0.16%
|-0.60%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|-0.23%
|NZD
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.22%
|-0.55%
|0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.18%
|CHF
|0.23%
|0.13%
|0.40%
|-0.37%
|0.28%
|0.23%
|0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.