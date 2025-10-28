Japan’s Akazawa: Intends to work with the US on critical minerals

Japan’s Chief Trade Negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday that Tokyo is in discussions with the United States (US) to reduce its reliance on Russia for its energy needs.

We aim to implement the trade deal faithfully and swiftly.



We want to work with the US on critical minerals.



Exchanging views with the US to cut Russia energy reliance.



$550 billion fund is not just for Japanese companies.

During the press time, the USD/JPY pair trades 0.6% lower to near 152.00 as the Japanese Yen (JPY) has been outperforming across the board.