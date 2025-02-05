Japan’s Akazawa: Government’s focus is to eradicate Japan's deflationary mindset

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa noted on Wednesday that the ”government’s focus is to eradicate Japan's deflationary mindset.”
“With an ambitious goal to boost minimum wages, the government is trying to eradicate deflationary mindset,” he added.
Market reaction
USD/JPY was last seen trading 0.70% lower on the day at around 153.25.
