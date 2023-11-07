- The Japanese Yen falls against a stronger US Dollar on Tuesday.
- USD outperforms JPY after hawkish commentary from Fed President Kashkari.
- Indecision over direction of interest rates in both US and Japan is reflected in USD/JPY’s range bound yo-yo-ing.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades in a range against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday after the Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari was reported as saying he believed the Fed had more work to do to bring down inflation. His comments helped lift the US Dollar.
Daily digest market movers: Yen falls on Fed uncertainty
- The Yen continues falling against the US Dollar after an article in the Wall Street Journal on Monday quoted Fed’s Kashkari as saying more work needed to be done to bring down inflation.
- His view goes against the grain. The widespread market opinion is that the Fed is done with raising interest rates.
- In contrast, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook on the same day suggested the Fed would not be rushing to hike interest rates.
- Cook argued the rise in longer-term US Treasury yields was not a result of investors pricing in a belief that the Fed would continue raising interest rates, according to Reuters.
- By suggesting the rise in yields was not driven by investor expectations, Cook implied there was no pressure on the Fed to follow through – thus, her comments were taken as dovish.
- The BoJ also gave mixed signals at its last policy meeting: whilst the board of governors made a step towards normalizing policy by relaxing the 1.0% artificial cap it had imposed on 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields – essentially a form of quantitative easing – Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda played down expectations of rate hikes.
- In fact, Governor Ueda stated that most of the inflation in Japan was from higher commodity prices rather than increased demand, suggesting the BoJ would need to continue to keep monetary policy accommodative to support the economy.
- Further, according to Reuters, despite saying it had softened the yield cap, the BoJ actually intervened to defend it on October 31, suggesting the bank’s actions don’t match its words and de facto easing is still in place.
- "Ueda signaled that the prospect of negative rates being reversed this year was very low,” said James Harte, analyst at Tickmill Group, in a note, reported by Barron’s.
- Japanese data out on Monday evening continued to paint a picture of a tight economy not advantageous to the Yen.
- Labour Cash Earnings for September rose by 1.2% YoY, which was above the 1.0% forecast, and 1.1% previous.
- However, Household Spending in the same month showed a deeper-than-expected 2.8% contraction versus the -2.7% change YoY estimated and -2.5% previous.
- The next key event for the pair is Jerome Powell’s speech at 13:15 on November 8.
Japanese Yen technical analysis: USD/JPY climbs back up to kiss the channel line
USD/JPY – the number of Yen that one Dollar buys – continues higher on Tuesday. The recovery means the short-term trend is starting to look range bound, with price sandwiched between the 151.70 highs of October 30 and the key 148.80 lows. As such it will probably continue yo-yoing until a break through on either side confirms directionality.
US Dollar vs Japanese Yen: 4-hour Chart
During Tuesday’s action, the pair has returned to the lower channel line of the rising channel it has been in since the summer. It is now meeting resistance at the channel line where it once met support. There are no signs of a reversal back down yet however.
US Dollar vs Japanese Yen: Daily Chart
On the daily chart used to assess the medium-term outlook, the pair is still in an uptrend. On this chart too, the 148.80 low holds the key. Ultimately, as the saying goes, the “trend is your friend” and as long as 148.80 remains intact the medium-term trend remains firmly bullish.
If the 151.93 level from October 2022 – which marked a 32-year-high – is breached, the uptrend will gain reconfirmation, with next targets expected to be met at the round numbers – 153.00, 154.00, 155.00 etc.
Bank of Japan FAQs
What is the Bank of Japan?
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
What has been the Bank of Japan’s policy?
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
How do Bank of Japan’s decisions influence the Japanese Yen?
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
Is the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose policy likely to change soon?
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD extended its daily slide in the European session on Tuesday and declined below 1.0700. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair as markets await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2300 as dour mood lifts US Dollar
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped below 1.2300 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar recovery is underpinned by broad risk aversion, weighing negatively on the pair. Fedspeak remains on tap.
Gold price falls further as US Dollar, yields recover ahead of Powell speech
Gold price drops to a near two-week low as investors channel funds into the US Dollar and bond yields rise. Geopolitical tensions stay more or less unchanged fading the appeal of Gold.
Nearly 60% of ARB holders are underwater despite 50% rally in Arbitrum price, why?
Arbitrum (ARB) price has shot up 50% since mid-October 2023 and shows signs of exhaustion. While an extension of the upswing is likely, a minor pullback could be around the corner.
MULN soars over 36% to close out Tuesday
Mullen Automotive stock is still reeling from October 19 announcement that it seeks to perform a reverse stock split in December. Mullen updates lawsuit against TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and National Finance Services.