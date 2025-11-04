TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Japanese Yen benefits from global flight to safety; BoJ uncertainty might cap gains

  • The Japanese Yen attracts some intraday buyers amid  intervention fears and reviving safe-haven demand.
  • A modest USD pullback triggers an intraday retracement slide for USD/JPY from a nearly nine-month high.
  • The BoJ rate hike uncertainty and the Fed’s hawkish tilt could help limit any further depreciation for the pair.
Japanese Yen benefits from global flight to safety; BoJ uncertainty might cap gains
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some safe-haven flows on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment. Adding to this, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish hints last week, signaling the possibility of a rate hike in December or January next year, and intervention fears, provides a strong boost to the JPY. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from a three-month top, drags the USD/JPY pair away from its highest level since February 12, touched earlier this Tuesday.

Any meaningful JPY appreciation, however, seems elusive amid the uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ rate hike, fueled by expectations that Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans. Furthermore, reduced bets for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in December could limit deeper USD losses and lend support to the USD/JPY pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the pair.

Japanese Yen attracts strong safe-haven flows amid intervention fears

  • The Bank of Japan remains reluctant to commit to further interest rate hikes amid Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pro-stimulus stance, keeping the Japanese Yen depressed against a bullish US Dollar through the Asian session on Tuesday.
  • Meanwhile, data released last Friday showed that the core Consumer Price Index in Tokyo – Japan's capital city – has stayed above the BoJ's 2% target for three-and-a-half-years. This, in turn, backs the case for further policy tightening by the central bank.
  • Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that the likelihood of its baseline scenario materialising has heightened and reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with the forecast.
  • Adding to this, the risk of currency intervention from Japanese authorities could limit deeper JPY losses, though sustained US Dollar buying remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair, near its highest level since February.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week pushed back against market expectations for a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting and assisted the USD Index (DXY) to build on a one-week-old uptrend, pushing it to a three-month top.
  • The US government shutdown will hit the 35-day mark on Tuesday night and is poised to become the longest on record, previously set in 2019, as Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress remain deadlocked on the funding bill.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he is optimistic about ending the government shutdown this week, and that the upper chamber would vote for the 14th time on the Republican-backed and House-passed funding bill later this Tuesday.
  • Investors now seem worried that a prolonged government closure could cause economic damage, which, in turn, warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the USD appreciating move and further gains for the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY bears need to wait for break below 153.30-153.25 resistance-turned-support

From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the 153.25-153.30 hurdle and a subsequent strength beyond the 154.00 mark was seen as a key trigger for the USD/JPY bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, backs the case for a move beyond the 154.75-154.80 intermediate hurdle, towards reclaiming the 155.00 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any corrective pullback now seems to find some support near the 154.00 mark ahead of last Friday's swing low, around the 153.65 region. This is followed by the 153.30-153.25 resistance-turned-support and the 153.00 mark, which, if broken decisively, might expose the 152.15 region. Some follow-through selling below the 152.00 mark would negate the near-term positive outlook and drag the USD/JPY pair to the 151.55-151.50 area en route to the 151.10-151.00 key support.

(This story was corrected at 03:19 GMT to say in the first para that the Japanese Yen drops, not climbs, to its lowest level since February 12, not the highest.)

Risk sentiment FAQs

In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.

Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.

The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers