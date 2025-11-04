The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some safe-haven flows on Tuesday amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment. Adding to this, Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish hints last week, signaling the possibility of a rate hike in December or January next year, and intervention fears, provides a strong boost to the JPY. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) pullback from a three-month top, drags the USD/JPY pair away from its highest level since February 12, touched earlier this Tuesday.

Any meaningful JPY appreciation, however, seems elusive amid the uncertainty over the timing of the next BoJ rate hike, fueled by expectations that Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans. Furthermore, reduced bets for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in December could limit deeper USD losses and lend support to the USD/JPY pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the pair.

Japanese Yen attracts strong safe-haven flows amid intervention fears

The Bank of Japan remains reluctant to commit to further interest rate hikes amid Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's pro-stimulus stance, keeping the Japanese Yen depressed against a bullish US Dollar through the Asian session on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, data released last Friday showed that the core Consumer Price Index in Tokyo – Japan's capital city – has stayed above the BoJ's 2% target for three-and-a-half-years. This, in turn, backs the case for further policy tightening by the central bank.

Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that the likelihood of its baseline scenario materialising has heightened and reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise the policy rate if the economy and prices move in line with the forecast.

Adding to this, the risk of currency intervention from Japanese authorities could limit deeper JPY losses, though sustained US Dollar buying remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair, near its highest level since February.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week pushed back against market expectations for a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting and assisted the USD Index (DXY) to build on a one-week-old uptrend, pushing it to a three-month top.

The US government shutdown will hit the 35-day mark on Tuesday night and is poised to become the longest on record, previously set in 2019, as Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress remain deadlocked on the funding bill.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he is optimistic about ending the government shutdown this week, and that the upper chamber would vote for the 14th time on the Republican-backed and House-passed funding bill later this Tuesday.

Investors now seem worried that a prolonged government closure could cause economic damage, which, in turn, warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the USD appreciating move and further gains for the USD/JPY pair.

USD/JPY bears need to wait for break below 153.30-153.25 resistance-turned-support

From a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the 153.25-153.30 hurdle and a subsequent strength beyond the 154.00 mark was seen as a key trigger for the USD/JPY bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, backs the case for a move beyond the 154.75-154.80 intermediate hurdle, towards reclaiming the 155.00 psychological mark.

On the flip side, any corrective pullback now seems to find some support near the 154.00 mark ahead of last Friday's swing low, around the 153.65 region. This is followed by the 153.30-153.25 resistance-turned-support and the 153.00 mark, which, if broken decisively, might expose the 152.15 region. Some follow-through selling below the 152.00 mark would negate the near-term positive outlook and drag the USD/JPY pair to the 151.55-151.50 area en route to the 151.10-151.00 key support.

(This story was corrected at 03:19 GMT to say in the first para that the Japanese Yen drops, not climbs, to its lowest level since February 12, not the highest.)