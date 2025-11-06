The Japanese Yen (JPY) remains on the front foot against a broadly softer US Dollar (USD) heading into the European session on Thursday, and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp retracement slide from the weekly low. Minutes of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) September meeting, released on Wednesday, kept hopes alive for an imminent interest rate hike. This comes on top of speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene to stem further weakness in the domestic currency and offers some support to the JPY.

Meanwhile, investors remain uncertain about the likely timing of the next BoJ rate hike amid expectations that Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans and resist policy tightening. This, along with a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment, could act as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY. The USD, on the other hand, holds steady near its highest level since late May on the back of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tilt and could help limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.

Japanese Yen is underpinned by reviving BoJ rate hike bets but lacks bullish conviction

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September 18-19 meeting highlighted a cautious rate-hike path as policymakers weighed inflation dynamics and trade risks. Board members, however, said that the central bank may be able to return to a monetary policy stance of raising interest rates, as the BoJ's 2% price stability target has been more or less achieved.

Japan’s Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs and top foreign exchange official, Atsushi Mimura, said on Wednesday that the recent JPY moves deviate from the fundamentals. Mimura added that JPY long positions have been shrinking as there is some speculation in the market about Japan's macroeconomic policies, especially fiscal policy.

Meanwhile, Japan's new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, has a pro-stimulus stance, advocating significant fiscal spending to tackle inflation and boost the economy. Moreover, the BoJ remains reluctant to commit to further rate hikes, which might hold back the Japanese Yen bulls from placing aggressive bets and positioning for strong gains.

The US Dollar shot to its highest level since late May the previous day and remains well supported by reduced bets for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December. Moreover, the upbeat US macro data provided an additional boost to the USD and contributed to the USD/JPY pair's intraday recovery from sub-153.00 levels.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private sector employment in the US rose by 42K in October, compared to 25K estimated and a 29K decrease recorded in the previous month. Adding to this, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to an eight-month high in October.

This, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and exerting some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair during the Asian session on Thursday. Traders now look forward to speeches from a slew of influential FOMC members for cues about the future rate-cut path, which should provide a short-term impetus later today.

USD/JPY technical setup backs case for eventual breakout through 154.40-154.45 pivotal resistance

The USD/JPY pair has been facing stiff resistance near the 154.40-154.45 region over the past week or so. The said area should now act as a key pivotal point, above which spot prices could aim to reclaim the 155.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the 155.60-155.65 hurdle before spot prices climb further towards the 156.00 round figure.

On the flip side, the 153.65 area could offer some support ahead of the overnight swing low, around the 153.00-152.95 region. Acceptance below the 153.00 mark might prompt some technical selling and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the corrective fall towards the 152.55-152.50 intermediate support en route to the 152.00 round figure and last week's swing low, around the 151.55 zone.