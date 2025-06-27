Japanese Yen reverses softer Tokyo CPI-inspired intraday losses

- The Japanese Yen edges lower following the release of a softer Tokyo CPI print on Friday.
- Bets that the BoJ will hike interest rates further help limit further losses for the JPY.
- The USD languishes near a multi-year low and drag on the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakened across the board during the Asian session on Friday in reaction to data showing that consumer inflation in Tokyo slowed sharply in June. Adding to this, Japan's Retail Sales recorded growth for the 38th consecutive month, though at the slowest pace since February. This comes on top of expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could delay rate hikes until Q1 2026, which, along with the upbeat market mood, turns out to be key factors undermining the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, the uncertainty over the impact of US tariffs on Japan's economy turns out to be another factor contributing to the JPY's relative underperformance on the last day of the week.
Investors, however, seem convinced that the BoJ will stay on the path of monetary policy normalization as inflation in Japan persistently exceeds its 2% annual target. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to other major central banks' push towards a more easing approach and could limit losses for the lower-yielding JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles near a three-and-half-year low amid concerns about Federal Reserve (Fed) independence and bets that the US central bank could resume its rate-cutting cycle as early as next month. This further contributes to capping gains for the USD/JPY pair, which remains on track to register heavy weekly losses.
Japanese Yen gains as weaker Tokyo CPI does little to dent BoJ rate hike bets
- The Statistics Bureau of Japan reported this Friday that the headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.1% YoY in June as compared to 3.4% in the previous month. Adding to this, the core gauge, which excludes Fresh Food, decelerated from the 3.6% YoY rate in May to 3.1% against the 3.3% expected. Moreover, the Tokyo CPI that strips out both Fresh Food and Energy rose 3.1% from a year earlier after a 3.3% gain in May.
- A separate government report showed that Retail Sales in Japan fell 0.2% MoM in May as compared to the previous month's upwardly revised growth of 0.7%. On a yearly basis, Retail Sales increased by 2.2% during the reported month, down from an upwardly revised 3.5% rise in April and below market expectations of 2.7% growth. The data reaffirms expectations that the Bank of Japan could forgo raising interest rates in 2025.
- However, inflation in Japan's capital city remains well above the central bank's 2% annual target. Adding to this, signs of a consistent rise in domestic inflationary pressures keep hopes alive for more rate hikes by the BoJ. In contrast, traders have been betting that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would lower borrowing costs by at least 50 basis points before the end of the year and pricing in a 20% chance of a rate reduction in July.
- That said, Fed Chair Jerome Powell maintained a wait-and-see approach to future interest rate decisions this week, prompting criticism from US President Donald Trump, who has been calling for lower interest rates. Moreover, reports suggest that Trump was considering naming Powell's successor by September or October, stoking concerns over the potential erosion of the Fed's independence and undermining the US Dollar.
- Apart from this, the Commerce Department’s final estimate released on Thursday showed that the US economy contracted by a 0.5% annual pace from January through March. This represents a steeper decline than the -0.2% reported in the second estimate and was driven by softer consumer spending, which rose by just 0.5%, or the slowest pace since 2020, down sharply from the previously reported 1.2% growth.
- Meanwhile, the US Weekly Jobless Claims fell by 10K to a seasonally adjusted 236K during the week ended June 21. However, Continuing Jobless Claims increased by 37K to reach 1.974 million, or the highest since November 2021, for the week ending June 14. This overshadowed the largest increase in Durable Goods Orders since July 2014 and kept the USD depressed near its lowest level since March 2022.
- Investors now look forward to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The key data will be looked upon for cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
USD/JPY remains vulnerable below pivotal 200-SMA on H4
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair's move higher on Friday struggles to find acceptance above a support-turned-hurdle marked by the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and falters near the 144.80 region. Given that oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts have just started gaining negative traction, some follow-through weakness back below the 144.00 mark could make spot prices vulnerable to sliding further below the 143.75 area, or the overnight swing low. The downward trajectory could eventually drag spot prices towards testing sub-143.00 levels.
On the flip side, a sustained strength beyond the 200-SMA, leading to a subsequent strength above the 145.00 psychological mark and the 145.25-145.35 static barrier, might negate the bearish outlook. The USD/JPY pair might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 146.00 mark, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for additional near-term gains towards the 146.70-146.75 region and the 147.00 round figure.
Economic Indicator
Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food (YoY)
The Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households in the Tokyo region excluding fresh food, whose prices often fluctuate depending on the weather. The index is widely considered as a leading indicator of Japan’s overall CPI as it is published weeks before the nationwide reading. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Jun 26, 2025 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 3.1%
Consensus: 3.3%
Previous: 3.6%
Source: Statistics Bureau of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.