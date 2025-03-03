Japanese Yen reverses intraday dip against USD amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations

- The Japanese Yen regains positive traction after touching over a one-week low against USD.
- Bets that the BoJ will raise interest rates further continue to act as a tailwind for the JPY.
- Expectations for further policy easing by the Fed undermine the USD and weigh on USD/JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) touches a one-week low, around the 151.00 mark against its American counterpart during the Asian session on Monday, though the downside remains limited amid hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations. In fact, investors have been pricing in the possibility of more interest rate hikes by the BoJ, which pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) to its highest level since November 2009. Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) selling acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Meanwhile, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda warned last week that the uncertainty about US President Donald Trump's tariff plans and their impact on the global economic outlook require vigilance in setting monetary policy. This, in turn, is holding back the JPY bulls from placing fresh bets and lending some support to the USD/JPY pair. Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for this week's important US macro releases scheduled at the beginning of a new month, starting with the ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the North American session this Monday.
Japanese Yen draws support from hawkish BoJ expectations and modest USD weakness
- The recent data from Japan showed solid economic growth and sticky inflation, which reaffirmed bets that the Bank of Japan will hike rates further and continue to lend support to the Japanese Yen.
- Japanese media reported that the BoJ could face pressure to hike interest rates from the US if the White House concludes that the JPY weakness is linked to the central bank's monetary policy.
- The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was finalized at 49.0 for February, slightly higher than the 48.9 flash reading and marking the softest contraction in three months.
- US President Donald Trump confirmed his plans to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico starting Tuesday and announced plans to double the 10% universal tariff on imports from China.
- The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on Friday's strong move up to over a one-week high touched in reaction to the crucial US inflation data and further exerts pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
- A report published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index edged lower to 2.5% in January from 2.6% previous.
- Adding to this, the core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 2.6% on a yearly basis during the reported month, down from 2.9% in December.
- Investors have been pricing in the possibility that the Federal Reserve would resume cutting short-term borrowing costs in June and see another interest rate cut in September.
- Traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later this Monday, though the focus remains on the US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
USD/JPY faces rejection near 151.00 support-turned-resistance; seems vulnerable
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair stalls last week's recovery move from its lowest level since October 2024 near the 151.00 horizontal support breakpoint, now turned hurdle. Furthermore, oscillators on the daily chart – though they have been recovering from lower levels – are still holding in negative territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside. Hence, a subsequent fall, back toward the 150.00 psychological mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through selling below the 149.80-149.75 region will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the pair back toward the 149.00 mark en route to the 148.60-148.55 area, or the multi-month low.
However, a sustained strength beyond the 151.00 mark could trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/JPY pair beyond the 151.70-151.75 intermediate resistance, towards the 152.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 152.40 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will suggest that spot prices have bottomed out and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers further toward 0.6250 after China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat
AUD/USD extends its recovery toward 0.6250 as markets cheer the upbeat China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for February. The Europe-Ukraine peace talks optimism and a broad crypto upsurge weigh on the US Dollar, boosting the Aussie rebound amid mixed Australian economic data.
USD/JPY drops toward 150.00 amid US Dollar weakness
USD/JPY falls toward 150.00 in Monday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by broad US Dollar weakness amid potential Ukraine-Europe peace talks. Further, growing acceptance that the BoJ will hike interest rates continue supporting the Japanese Yen while dragging the pair lower.
Gold price firms up on geopolitical and tariff uncertainty
Gold price is consolidating the rebound from three-week lows of $2,833 early Monday, bracing for an eventful week amid looming US tariffs and the Ukraine truce deal.
Bitcoin's rebound: Can bulls sustain momentum after a brutal five-day sell-off?
Bitcoin shows signs of resilience after enduring a relentless five-day sell-off that saw the price plummet from the $96,400 impact zone to a low of $75,000.
Weekly focus – Tariff fears are back on the agenda
While the timing of the EU measures remains still uncertain, Trump surprised markets on Thursday by signalling that the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be enacted when the one-month delay runs out next Tuesday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.