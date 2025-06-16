Japanese Yen remains on the back foot ahead of the crucial BoJ policy meeting

The Japanese Yen kicks off the new week on a weaker note, though the downside seems limited.

Rising geopolitical tensions and hawkish BoJ expectations should lend some support to the JPY.

Traders might also opt to move to the sidelines ahead of this week’s key central bank event risks.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) drifts lower for the second straight day on Monday, pushing the USD/JPY pair to the 144.75 area during the Asian session, albeit lacking follow-through. Expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) might forego another interest rate hike this year, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, undermine the safe-haven JPY. Investors, however, seem convinced that the central bank will stick to the path toward policy normalization amid the broadening inflation.

This, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, should help limit deeper JPY losses. Traders also seem reluctant and opt to wait for the crucial BoJ decision on Tuesday to determine the next leg of a directional move for the JPY. Investors this week will further take cues from the outcome of a two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and providing some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.

Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines ahead of the crucial BoJ decision on Tuesday

The Bank of Japan is reportedly weighing a plan to reduce the pace of its Japanese government bond (JGB) purchases by half, starting in April 2026. The proposal is set to be discussed at the two-day policy meeting, which begins this Monday, and is expected to receive a majority backing from board members.

Meanwhile, the BoJ is widely anticipated to hold its benchmark rate steady at 0.5% at the end of the June policy meeting on Tuesday. Policymakers, however, see slightly stronger inflation than they had anticipated earlier this year, which, in turn, could pave the way for future interest rate hike discussions.

The growing market acceptance that the BoJ might push for tighter monetary conditions, along with trade-related uncertainties and a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, lends some support to the safe-haven Japanese Yen. This caps the USD/JPY pair's move higher on Monday.

Israel struck Iran’s nuclear sites and key personnel last Friday, calling the operation necessary to counter an existential threat.

Iran responded with hundreds of drones over the weekend and warned of further retaliation. This ramps up geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East and favors the JPY bulls.

The US Dollar, on the other hand, struggles to attract any meaningful buyers and remains close to a three-year low touched last week amid persistent trade-related uncertainties. Moreover, bets that the Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further in 2025 act as a headwind for the Greenback.

Traders keenly await the crucial BoJ and Fed decisions on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, for cues about the future policy outlook and a fresh impetus. Nevertheless, the divergent BoJ-Fed expectations suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside.

USD/JPY needs to surpass the trading range barrier near the 145.00 mark for bulls to seize control

From a technical perspective, the intraday move higher falters near the 144.75 region or a resistance marked by the top end of a multi-week-old trading range. Some follow-through buying, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 145.00 psychological mark, will be seen as a key trigger for bulls and lift the USD/JPY pair to the monthly swing high, around the 145.45 region. The momentum might then allow spot prices to reclaim the 146.00 round figure and extend further towards the 146.25-146.30 region, or the May 29 peak.

On the flip side, the 144.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and any subsequent slide is more likely to attract some buying near the 143.55-143.50 region. A convincing break below the latter could drag the USD/JPY pair to the 143.00 round figure en route to Friday's swing low, around the 142.80-142.75 region and the lower boundary of the trading range, around mid-142.00s. Failure to defend the said support levels would set the stage for the resumption of the downtrend from the May monthly swing high.