Japanese Yen hangs near YTD low against USD, seems vulnerable to slide further

- The Japanese Yen loses traction after BoJ Deputy Governor Uchida's remarks.
- A positive risk tone further undermines the JPY and lends support to USD/JPY.
- The uncertain Fed rate cut path weighs on the USD and should cap the upside.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens across the board in reaction to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi's dovish remarks on Thursday, saying that the central bank will not hike aggressively upon ending negative rates. This, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, weighs heavily on the safe-haven JPY and lifts the USD/JPY pair back closer to the 148.80 barrier during the first half of the European session. That said, a combination of factors might hold back traders from placing aggressive directional bets and keep a lid on any further gains for the currency pair.
Investors, meanwhile, seem convinced that wage growth in Japan this year may outpace that of 2023 and pave the way for the BoJ to exit its decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions remain a key risk for the markets and could act as a tailwind for the JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, languishes below its highest level since November 14 touched earlier this week amid the uncertainty over the timing and the pace of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024. This might further contribute to keeping a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen continues losing ground dovish BoE remarks
- The Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi reiterated that the likelihood of sustainably achieving the price target is gradually increasing, which, in turn, weighs on the Japanese Yen.
- Shinichi further added that Japan's real interest rate is in deep negative territory and monetary conditions are very accommodative, and the same is not expected to change in a big way.
- Shinichi, however, noted that the BoJ won't hike rates aggressively even after ending negative rate as the uncertainty over the outlook remains high, helping limit any further downside for the JPY.
- The BoJ earlier this month signalled conviction on hitting the inflation goal and set the stage to pull interest rates out of negative territory at its upcoming meetings in March or April.
- BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda had said that if the central bank gets evidence that a positive wage-inflation cycle will heighten, it would examine the feasibility of continuing with various steps under the massive stimulus programme.
- Japan's biggest business lobby Keidanren and trade unions kicked off annual labour talks and big firms are expected to offer the highest wage increase in 31 years this year, paving the way for a shift in the BoJ's policy stance.
- BoJ Executive Director Tokiko Shimizu said this Thursday that inflation has so far has been driven by cost-push factors and that even if negative rates are abandoned, accommodative conditions would remain in place.
- The US Dollar extends this week's profit-taking slide from the highest level since November 14 and contributes to capping gains for the USD/JPY pair, though hawkish Federal Reserve expectations could act as a tailwind.
- The incoming US macro data suggested that the economy remains in good shape and gives the Fed more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer, which, in turn, should continue to act as a tailwind for the buck.
- Several FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, don’t see an urgent case for lowering interest rates, suggesting that a rate cut isn’t likely until the May monetary policy meeting at the earliest.
- Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday that she is optimistic that inflation progress will continue, but stopped short of offering a timeline for when officials may be able to reduce borrowing costs.
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that she is looking for more evidence that inflation is on track toward the 2% target before moving to cut interest rates, though that step is more likely later this year.
- Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari noted that officials would like to see a few more months of inflation data before cutting interest rates and added that he thinks two to three cuts will be appropriate for 2024.
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin urged patience and said that it is a good idea for the central bank to take its time with interest-rate cuts given all of the uncertainty about where the US economy is headed.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds comfortably above the 4.0% mark and supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying, warranting caution for the USD/JPY bears.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY bulls await a breakout through the 148.70-80 multiple-tops barrier
From a technical perspective, bears need to wait for some follow-through selling below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 147.60-147.55 region, before positioning for deeper losses. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the fall to the 147.00 mark before dropping to the 146.35 intermediate support en route to sub-146.00 levels, or the monthly low touched last week.
Meanwhile, positive oscillators validate the positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair, though the formation of multiple-tops near the 148.75-148.80 region warrants caution for bullish traders. Hence, a sustained strength beyond the said barrier might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering rally and lift spot prices to the 149.55-149.60 intermediate hurdle en route to the 150.00 psychological mark.
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.10%
|GBP
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|0.07%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.11%
|-0.09%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|0.13%
|0.09%
|0.07%
|0.06%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|JPY
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|NZD
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|0.02%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains under pressure below 0.6500
AUD/USD resumed the downside amidst surrounded by investors’ sour mood, while Chinese concerns, the rebound in the dollar and the poor performance of the commodity complex all kept the Aussie Dollar well on the defensive.
EUR/USD looks resilient and keeps targeting 1.0800
EUR/USD struggles to surpass the 1.0780/90 band amidst the absence of stronger catalysts as well as rising market chatter favouring a tighter-for-longer stance by the Federal Reserve.
Gold returns to its comfort zone around $2,030
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the $2,030 area on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory above 4.1%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin price could hit $46,000 as the allure of US BTC ETFs expand beyond China
Bitcoin (BTC) price has pushed north after a prolonged period of consolidation, with the change coming on the back of new revelations that the allure of US ETFs has spread beyond China.
Not so fast: Federal Reserve puts a pause on future rate cuts
In my December article, Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve suggested that inflation had eased over the past year, while remaining elevated, but economic growth had slowed from the third quarter’s strong pace.