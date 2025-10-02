- The Japanese Yen continues to draw support from the BoJ’s relatively hawkish outlook.
- Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed and also exert pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
- A positive risk tone might cap the safe-haven JPY amid domestic political uncertainty.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) turns positive for the fifth straight day against its American counterpart on Thursday and remains close to a two-week high touched the previous day. The growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path marks a significant divergence in comparison to bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times by the end of this year. The resultant narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential continues to benefit the lower-yielding JPY.
Meanwhile, the market reaction to the US government shutdown, so far, has been muted amid expectations of a limited impact on the economy. This remains supportive of a generally positive risk tone, which, in turn, might keep a lid on the safe-haven JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from a one-week low amid dovish Fed expectations. This, in turn, attracts fresh sellers around the USD/JPY pair following the Asian session uptick to the 147.25-147.30 region.
Japanese Yen bulls have the upper hand amid divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks
- US government agencies began shutting down after President Donald Trump's Republican Party failed to agree with opposition Democrats on a way forward on a spending bill. Investors, however, seem relatively unfazed, as shutdowns have historically had a limited impact on the economic performance.
- Wall Street's three major indices registered gains for the fourth consecutive day, and the spillover effect is evident from a generally positive tone across the Asian equity markets. This turns out to be a key factor undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen during the Asian session on Thursday.
- The main event risk from Japan this week will be the Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Saturday, 4th October. The new Prime Minister will influence the trajectory of Japan's fiscal policy, which could further determine the Bank of Japan's policy stance and drive the JPY in the near term.
- Meanwhile, the Summary of Opinions from the September BoJ meeting, released on Tuesday, revealed that board members debated the feasibility of raising interest rates. Moreover, traders are pricing in the possibility of a 25-basis-point BoJ rate hike later this month, which should limit JPY losses.
- In contrast, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates that traders have fully priced in a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in October and see around a 90% probability of another rate reduction in December. The bets were lifted by the disappointing US private-sector employment details.
- Automatic Data Processing reported on Wednesday that private companies shed 32,000 jobs in September, marking the biggest drop since March 2023. Moreover, the August payrolls number was also revised to show a loss of 3,000 compared to an increase of 54,000 reported initially.
- Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in slightly above consensus estimates and improved from 48.7 to 49.1 in September. This, however, still pointed to a contraction in the manufacturing business activity for the seventh straight month.
- The immediate effect of a partial US government shutdown is likely to be a delay in key US macro releases, including the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims on Thursday and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. This leaves the US Dollar at the mercy of speeches from FOMC members.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable to retest September swing low, around 145.50-145.45
From a technical perspective, the overnight breakdown below the 147.00 mark could be seen as a key trigger for the USD/JPY bears. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside. However, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near mid-146.00s, before positioning for further losses. Spot prices might then slide to the 146.00 mark, below which the downward trajectory could extend towards the September swing low, around the 145.50-145.45 region, en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the Asian session swing high, around the 147.30 area, now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. Any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity near the 148.00 mark and remain capped near the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 148.35 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter, however, might trigger a short-covering move and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 149.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the 149.35-149.40 region before spot prices make a fresh attempt to conquer the 150.00 psychological mark.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 after Australian Trade data
AUD/USD is keeping its range above the 0.6600 mark in the Asian session on Thursday, despite mixed Australian Trade Balance data for August. The US Dollar is struggling to build on the overnight bounce from weekly lows amid a weak ADP report, the US government shutdown, and bets on more Fed rate cuts, supporting the pair.
USD/JPY turns south to test 147.00 amid renewed US Dollar selling
USD/JPY has turned lower to challenge the 147.00 level in Thursday's Asian session, moving back toward two-week lows of 146.59 amid a renewed US Dollar selling. Furthermore, the divergent Fed-BoJ expectations, concerns over the US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions benefit the JPY's safe-haven status, weighing on the major.
Gold moves away from record peak on profit-taking, trades above $3,850
Gold holds the previous day's retracement slide from the all-time peak of $3,895, despite the latest leg down in the US Dollar, as some profit-taking creeps in amid overbought conditions and receding safe-haven demand. However, dovish Fed bets, concerns over the US government shutdown and rising geopolitical risks could keep the uptrend intact.
Tether to leverage video streaming platform Rumble to distribute USAT stablecoin
Tether plans to leverage the video streaming platform Rumble to drive adoption of USAT, its US-focused stablecoin, CEO Paolo Ardoino said on Wednesday during a panel session at Token2049 in Singapore.
Don’t worry at all about higher Eurozone inflation
The pickup in inflation to 2.2% in September was mainly due to energy effects, which will fade in the months ahead. A small undershooting of the inflation target actually seems realistic around the turn of the year. Expect the ECB to hold rates steady for now.
