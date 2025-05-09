Japanese Yen rebounds from multi-week low against USD; lacks bullish conviction

- The Japanese Yen attracts some intraday buyers on Friday, though the upside seems limited.
- The mixed Japanese macro data boosts the case for further BoJ rate hikes and back the JPY.
- The Fed’s hawkish pause underpins the USD and could support USD/JPY amid trade optimism.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) recovers slightly from a four-week low touched against a broadly stronger US Dollar (USD) during the Asian session on Friday, though it lacks any follow-through buying. Japan’s household spending data released earlier today came in well above consensus estimates, boosting the case for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and lending some support to the JPY. However, real wages in Japan declined for a third straight month in March, adding to worries over the growth outlook amid tariff uncertainty. This, along with the trade optimism, should keep a lid on any further gains for the JPY.
The US-UK trade deal on Thursday raised hopes for more such deals with other countries. This comes ahead of US-China tariff negotiations in Switzerland over the weekend and remains supportive of a generally positive risk tone, which seems to act as a headwind for the safe-haven JPY. The USD, on the other hand, continues to draw support from the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish pause earlier this week and easing concerns about a US recession. This could further limit any meaningful slide for the USD/JPY pair, which remains on track to register gains for the third straight week as traders await Fed speakers for a fresh impetus.
Japanese Yen bulls seem non-committed as trade deal/talks optimism undermines safe-haven assets
- Government data released earlier this Friday showed that Japan's household spending rose 0.4% in March and 2.1% from a year earlier, both surpassing market forecasts. Adding to this, expectations that sustained wage hikes will boost consumer spending and inflation in Japan suggest that the Bank of Japan may not abandon its rate-hike plans altogether.
- In fact, minutes from the BoJ's monetary policy meeting held on March 18-19 revealed on Thursday that the central bank remains ready to hike interest rates further if inflation trends hold. This, in turn, backs the case for further policy tightening by the BoJ in 2025 and assists the Japanese Yen to gain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday.
- Separately, Japanese real wages decreased for a third consecutive month in March. In fact, inflation-adjusted wages dropped 2.1% from a year earlier following a revised 1.5% fall in February and a 2.8% decline in January. Furthermore, the consumer inflation rate used to calculate real wages rose 4.2% YoY in March, down slightly from 4.3% in the previous month.
- The data adds to worries about Japan’s growth outlook amid the uncertainty over US tariffs and ahead of a first-quarter Gross Domestic Product report next week. This, in turn, could act as a headwind for the JPY amid the upbeat market mood, led by the optimism over the US-UK trade deal and the start of US-China tariff negotiations in Switzerland over the week.
- Meanwhile, positive developments help to ease market concerns that an all-out trade war might trigger a US recession. Adding to this, the Federal Reserve's signal that it is not leaning towards cutting interest rates anytime soon, despite the heightened economic uncertainty, lifts the US Dollar to a four-week high, which, in turn, should lend support to the USD/JPY pair.
- There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Friday. However, scheduled speeches from a slew of influential FOMC members will drive the USD demand later during the North American session. Furthermore, the broader risk sentiment should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
USD/JPY could attract some dip-buying; Thursday’s breakout through 200-period SMA on H4 is in play
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair's overnight breakout through the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart could be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have started gaining positive traction and are holding in bullish territory on hourly charts. This supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buyers at lower levels, which should limit the downside for spot prices near the 145.00 psychological mark (200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart). That said, a convincing break below the said resistance-turned-support might prompt some technical selling and drag the currency pair to the next relevant support near the 144.45 region.
Meanwhile, bulls might now wait for a sustained move and acceptance above the 146.00 round figure before placing fresh bets. Some follow-through buying beyond the Asian session peak, around the 146.15-146.20 region, will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. The subsequent move up could lift spot prices to an intermediate hurdle near the 146.75-146.80 region en route to the 147.00 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 147.70 horizontal resistance before the pair aims to conquer the 148.00 round figure and climb further towards the 148.25-148.30 supply zone.
Economic Indicator
Labor Cash Earnings (YoY)
This indicator, released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, shows the average income, before taxes, per regular employee. It includes overtime pay and bonuses but it doesn't take into account earnings from holding financial assets nor capital gains. Higher income puts upward pressures on consumption, and is inflationary for the Japanese economy. Generally, a higher-than-expected reading is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a below-the-market consensus result is bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu May 08, 2025 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.1%
Consensus: 2.3%
Previous: 3.1%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends struggles near 0.6400 after China Trade data
AUD/USD keeps its range at around the 0.6400 mark early Friday after China's April Trade Balance data failed to impress The US Dollar stands firm near a one-month top on the back of the US-UK trade deal optimism. The Aussie trades with caution ahead of Saturday's US-China trade talks.
USD/JPY drops back below 146.00 after mixed Japanese data
USD/JPY stays under pressure below the 146.00 mark in Asian trading on Friday, weighed down by the delatyed reaction to the mixed Japanese macro data. Japan’s household spending beats expectations and boosts the case for further BoJ hikes. However, Japan's real wages fell for the third straight month in March.
Gold price recovers modest Asian session losses; climbs back above $3,300 mark
Gold price attracts some dip-buyers following a modest Asian session slide to the $3,275-3,275 area. The optimism over the US-UK trade deal and the US-China negotiations might cap the precious metal. The Fed’s hawkish pause lifts the USD to a multi-week top and further keeps a lid on the commodity.
Ripple: $3 XRP breakout looms after $50M SEC settlement
Ripple price consolidates gains around $2.31 on Friday, down slightly on the day. A joint motion filed by Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday revealed that the two parties have reached a settlement agreement pending judicial approval.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.