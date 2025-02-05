Japanese Yen rallies on strong wage growth data; USD/JPY slumps to mid-153.00s

- The Japanese Yen jumps to over a one-month top against the USD amid BoJ rate hike bets.
- Expectations for a further narrowing of the Japan-US rate differential also underpin the JPY.
- A positive risk tone might cap the safe-haven JPY amid worries about Trump’s trade tariffs.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts fresh buyers after data released during the Asian session on Wednesday showed a rise in Japan's real wages, which reaffirms bets that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again. This marks a big divergence in comparison to expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year. The resultant narrowing of the rate differential between Japan and the US further benefits the lower-yielding JPY.
Apart from this, a softer US Dollar (USD) dragged the USD/JPY pair to mid-153.0s, or its lowest level since December 18 in the last hour. Meanwhile, investors remain worried that Japan would also be an eventual target for US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs. This, along with the risk-on mood, might hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the safe-haven JPY. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for further JPY appreciation.
Japanese Yen strengthens as a rise in Japan’s real wages lifts BoJ rate hike bets
- Preliminary government data released earlier this Wednesday revealed that inflation-adjusted real wages in Japan climbed 0.6% from the year before in December. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was revised to show a 0.5% rise against a 0.3% drop reported originally.
- Meanwhile, the consumer inflation rate that the government uses to calculate real wages accelerated from November's 3.4% to 4.2%, or the fastest pace since January 2023. This, in turn, supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Bank of Japan and lifts the Japanese Yen.
- A survey compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed that Japan's service activity expanded for a third straight month in January. In fact, the au Jibun Bank Service Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 50.9 to 53.0 in January, marking the highest level since September 2024.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday that the number of job openings on the last business day of December stood at 7.6 million. This was below the 8.09 million openings in November and expectations of 8 million.
- The data pointed to a slowdown in the job market, which could allow the Federal Reserve to cut rates further. This marks a big divergence in comparison to the hawkish BoJ expectations and drags the USD/JPY pair to over a one-month low during the Asian session on Wednesday.
- Fed Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday that there is no need to hurry further rate cuts as a strong economy makes caution appropriate. Interest rates are likely to fall over the medium term and the Fed faces uncertainty around government policy, Jefferson added further.
- US President Donald Trump offered concessions to Canada and Mexico by delaying the 25% trade tariffs for 30 days. Adding to this hopes for a trade breakthrough between the US and China help to ease trade war fears and remain supportive of the prevalent risk-on environment.
- Investors remain worried that Japan would also be an eventual target for Trump's trade tariffs. Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is set to meet with Trump later this week and their conversation may provide more hints about the risk as Japan has a large trade surplus with the US.
- Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment and the ISM Services PMI. The data provide some impetus to the US Dollar ahead of the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable to slide further; breakdown below the 154.00 mark in play
From a technical perspective, the intraday breakdown and acceptance below the 154.00 mark could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and are still away from being in the oversold territory. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside and supports prospects for a further depreciating move. Hence, a subsequent fall towards the 153.00 mark, en route to the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 152.45 region, looks like a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront immediate resistance near the 154.00 round figure. Some follow-through buying, however, might prompt a short-covering rally and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 154.70-154.75 intermediate hurdle en route to the 155.00 psychological mark. Meanwhile, a further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 155.25-155.30 region. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will negate the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favor of bullish traders.
Economic Indicator
Labor Cash Earnings (YoY)
This indicator, released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, shows the average income, before taxes, per regular employee. It includes overtime pay and bonuses but it doesn't take into account earnings from holding financial assets nor capital gains. Higher income puts upward pressures on consumption, and is inflationary for the Japanese economy. Generally, a higher-than-expected reading is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a below-the-market consensus result is bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Feb 04, 2025 23:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 4.8%
Consensus: 3.8%
Previous: 3%
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns lower below 0.6250 after dismal China's Caixin Services PMI
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and reverts below 0.6250 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Disappointing China's Caixin Services PMI, RBA-Fed policy divergence and lingering US-China trade war fears outweigh a stronger Chinese Yuan fix, weighing negatively on the pair. US jobs data is next in focus.
USD/JPY stays vulnerable toward 153.00 amid BoJ rate hike bets
USD/JPY keeps falling and looks to test 153.00 in Asian trading on Wednesday. Bets that the BoJ will hike rates further, bolstered by growth in Japanese real wages in December, underpin the Japanese Yen. Broad US Dollar softness and the recent sell-off in US Treasury yields also weigh on the major.
Gold price hits record high above $2,850 amid increased safe-haven buying
Gold price touches a fresh all-time high above $2,850 early Wednesday as worries about the economic fallout from Trump's trade tariffs continue to boost demand for traditional safe-haven assets. Further, bets that the Fed will cut interest rates further and a weaker US Dollar remain supportive of the record-setting rally.
Trump administration seeks fresh approach to crypto regulation; is 2025 the year for crypto?
In a press conference on Tuesday, several government heads met to discuss the next steps in the journey for a better crypto environment in the US, which involves the creation of a bicameral committee and the establishment of stablecoin regulations for the industry.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.