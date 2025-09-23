- The Japanese Yen stalls the overnight recovery from a two-week low against the USD.
- Domestic political uncertainty and a positive risk tone undermine the safe-haven JPY.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations act as a tailwind for the lower-yielding JPY.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles to build on the overnight bounce from a two-week low and extends its sideways consolidative price move against a mildly positive US Dollar (USD) through the early European session on Tuesday. Investors remain worried that domestic political uncertainty and economic headwinds stemming from US tariffs could give the Bank of Japan (BoJ) more reasons to delay raising borrowing costs. Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment continues to undermine the safe-haven JPY.
Meanwhile, hawkish dissents to the BoJ's on-hold decision last week could be a prelude to impending rate hikes. In contrast, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled two more rate cuts by the end of this year. The divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks could limit the downside for the lower-yielding JPY. Moreover, the Fed's dovish stance might keep a lid on the USD and the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech for short-term impetus later during the early North American session.
Japanese Yen traders seem reluctant amid mixed fundamental cues
- A Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election will take place on 4 October, and the outcome could affect the likely timing of the next rate hike by the Bank of Japan if a candidate with dovish views is selected.
- Shinjiro Koizumi, seen as a frontrunner in the ruling party's leadership race, said that the government must be mindful of the need for fiscal discipline, but achieving solid economic growth is the basis for guiding sound fiscal policy.
- Separately, Japan's Prime Minister contender, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said that the government must avoid issuing deficit-covering bonds to fund spending. Furthermore, Sanae Takaichi noted that the government should be mindful of the risk of causing yield rise in guiding fiscal policy.
- Wall Street indices have hit a series of record highs since last week, and the spillover effect leads to a further rise in Asian stocks. This, in turn, keeps a lid on the safe-haven Japanese Yen during the Asian session on Tuesday.
- There were two dissents to the BoJ's decision to leave the interest rate unchanged at 0.5%. Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda showed readiness to hike rates further if the economy and prices moved in line with forecasts.
- Investors are now pricing a greater chance of a 25 basis point BoJ rate hike in October amid signs of economic resilience. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to the Federal Reserve's dovish outlook.
- The US central bank lowered borrowing costs last Wednesday for the first time since December and signaled that more interest rate cuts would follow through by the year-end amid signs of a softening labor market.
- Traders now believe that interest rates will drop much faster than the Fed is planning and are betting on the possibility that the short-term rate, currently in the 4.00%-4.25% range, will fall under 3% by the end of 2026.
- NATO countries have accused Russia of violating the airspace of alliance members Estonia, Poland, and Romania. Russia, however, rejected the claims and accused the European powers of levying baseless accusations.
- Despite recent diplomatic efforts to find ways to end the more than three-year war, fighting has intensified in recent months. In fact, Russia and Ukraine accused each other of deadly drone strikes on civilian areas on Monday.
- Hamas escalated its attacks and launched multiple rockets on Israel amid the intensifying attacks by the Israeli Defense Forces inside Gaza City. This keeps geopolitical risks in play and could benefit the safe-haven JPY.
- Traders now look forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the North American session, which will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
- In the meantime, the flash PMIs could offer some insight into the global economic health, which, in turn, would play a key role in driving the broader risk sentiment and demand for the traditional safe-haven JPY.
- The focus, however, would be on two key inflation figures from Japan's capital city, Tokyo, and the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, due for release during the latter part of the week, on Friday.
USD/JPY might struggle near 148.00; overnight high holds the key for bulls
The USD/JPY pair could find some support near last Friday's post-BoJ swing low, around the 147.20 zone. This is followed by the 147.00 mark, below which spot prices could accelerate the fall towards the 146.20 horizontal support. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 145.50-145.45 region, or the lowest level since July 7, touched last Wednesday.
On the flip side, the 148.00 round figure could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 148.35-148.40 region, or a two-week high touched on Monday, and the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 148.55 area. Some follow-through buying could lift the USD/JPY pair to the 149.00 mark en route to the monthly high, around the 149.15 area.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Tue Sep 23, 2025 16:35
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the German IFO Survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1800 in the lead up to the German IFO Business Survey, due on Wednesday at 08.00 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is expected to rise to 89.3 in September from the previous reading of 89.0. Strong data could weigh further on the pair and vice-versa.
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3500 on broad USD strength
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair faces challenges due to resurgent US Dollar demand and weak UK PMI data. Speeches from BoE and Fed policymakers will remain on tap.
Gold sticks to gains as Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks underpin demand
Gold builds on a steady intraday ascent from the $3,750 region and refreshes its daily peak heading into the European session on Wednesday. The growing acceptance, that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs further through the end of this year, continues to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.