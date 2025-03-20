Japanese Yen hits fresh weekly high against USD amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations

- The Japanese Yen draws support from BoJ rate hike bets and the global flight to safety.
- Trade jitters and escalating geopolitical tensions continue to benefit safe-haven assets.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed expectations also exert downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts buyers for the second straight day and strengthens to a fresh weekly high against its American counterpart during the Asian session on Thursday. Expectations that strong wage growth could boost consumer spending and contribute to rising inflation give the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headroom to keep hiking interest rates. This led to the recent sharp narrowing of the rate differential between Japan and other countries, which continues to support the lower-yielding JPY.
Apart from this, the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's trade policies and their impact on the global economy, along with geopolitical risks and the Turkish political crisis, drive some safe-haven flows toward the JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, struggles to gain any meaningful traction amid increased economic uncertainty on the back of US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs. This, in turn, exerts pressure on the USD/JPY pair and contributes to the intraday downfall.
Japanese Yen is underpinned by hawkish BoJ expectations and persistent safe-haven demand
- The Bank of Japan decided to keep its key policy rate steady at the end of a two-day review meeting on Wednesday and noted that the uncertainty surrounding Japan's economy, and prices remains high.
- In the post-meeting presser, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank wants to conduct policies before it is too late and that achieving a 2% inflation target is important for long-term credibility.
- The Federal Reserve, as was widely anticipated, also held interest rates steady for the second meeting in a row and signaled that it is likely to deliver two 25 basis points rate cuts by the end of this year.
- Meanwhile, policymakers trimmed their growth forecast for the year amid the growing uncertainty over the impact of US President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies on economic activity.
- Furthermore, the Fed gave a bump higher to its inflation projection. Traders, however, still see over a 65% chance that the US central bank would resume its rate-cutting cycle at the June policy meeting.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Trump agreed to work together to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, rejected a proposed full 30-day ceasefire.
- The Israeli military said that it launched a limited ground incursion into Gaza, a day after an aerial bombardment of the strip that shattered the two-month-old ceasefire with Hamas.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of fierce war expansion, raising the risk of a further escalation of Middle East tensions and benefiting safe-haven assets, including the Japanese Yen.
USD/JPY seems vulnerable to weaken further and aim to test the 147.75 next relevant support
From a technical perspective, the overnight failure to find acceptance above the 150.00 psychological mark and the subsequent decline suggests that the recent bounce from a multi-month low has run out of steam. Moreover, negative oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for a further depreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, some follow-through weakness below the 148.00 mark, towards the next relevant support near the 147.75 horizontal support, looks like a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could extend further towards the 147.30 region en route to the 147.00 round figure and the 146.55-146.50 area, or the lowest level since early October touched earlier this month.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront an immediate hurdle near the Asian session high, just ahead of the 149.00 mark. This is followed by the 149.25-149.30 supply zone, above which the USD/JPY pair could aim to reclaim the 150.00 mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the 150.15 region, could prompt a short-covering rally and lift spot prices to the 150.60 intermediate barrier en route to the 151.00 mark and the monthly peak, around the 151.30 region.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6300 after dismal Aussie jobs data. PBOC's status quo
AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6300 after disappointing Australian jobs data, which fan RBA rate cut expectations. The PBoC's inaction on Loan Prime Rates also weigh on the pair. However, the post-Fed US Dollar weakness could limit the Aussie's downside.
USD/JPY retreats further from two-week high amid weaker US Dollar
USD/JPY extends the previous day's pullback toward 148.00 early Thursday amid the divergent BoJ-Fed policy outlooks--led US Dollar softness. Further, rising trade and geopolitical combined with Turkish political woes benefit the safe-haven Japanese Yen.
Gold price buying remains unabated; fresh record high and counting
Gold price scales higher for the fourth straight day and touches a fresh all-time peak in the Asian session on Thursday. Worries over Trump's aggressive trade policies and their impact on the global economy, along with rising geopolitical tensions and dovish Fed outlook continue to fuel the safe-haven bullion's historic rally.
Solana: SEC Approval odds hit 88% ahead of SOL ETF Futures
Solana price surged 12% on Wednesday, hitting $136 as traders positioned for the futures ETF launch, and rising spot ETF approval odds. Deritvatives trading signals suggest the SOL price rally could advance further.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.