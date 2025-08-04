Japanese Yen gains ground ahead of BoJ minutes, USD under pressure amid policy uncertainty

- The Japanese Yen extends gains against the US Dollar, recovering from a four-month low of 150.84.
- The US Dollar Index stabilizes around 9.00-98.80, after retreating from a two-month high of 100.26.
- The BoJ Meeting Minutes are scheduled for release on Tuesday, which could offer fresh clues on the path and timing of the next policy move amid rising inflation risks.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extended its gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, strengthening slightly after staging a sharp rebound from a four-month low of 150.84 following Friday’s disappointing US employment report. The softer labor market print has fueled expectations of monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its next meeting in September, which is weighing on the Greenback and boosting demand for the safe-haven Yen.
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is hovering near 147.00 during American trading hours, having given up recent gains that were fueled by a strong US Dollar rally earlier in the week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, is showing signs of stabilization, currently trading around 98.80 after pulling back from a two-month high of 100.26.
The pause in US Dollar momentum reflects growing uncertainty over the Fed’s next move, as traders reassess the likelihood of a rate cut as early as September. This shift stands in contrast to the Fed’s hawkish stance at its latest meeting, where officials stressed a data-dependent approach and flagged persistent inflation risks, especially from tariffs and supply-side pressures. Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no clear forward guidance, saying no decision had been made for September and underscoring the need for more evidence of cooling inflation. Still, with labor market weakness surfacing and internal dissent growing, two Fed governors voted for immediate easing — market participants are increasingly leaning toward a dovish pivot.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in an 87.8% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting. This sharp repricing reflects growing conviction that the central bank will be forced to pivot sooner rather than later in response to deteriorating labor market conditions.
Adding to the uncertainty, the recent resignation of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler and US President Donald Trump's announcement that he plans to nominate a replacement this week have introduced fresh political overtones into the Fed's outlook. These developments are raising concerns over the central bank’s independence and could further influence market expectations ahead of the September policy meeting.
On the Japan side, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes are scheduled for release on Tuesday and will be closely scrutinized for insights into the central bank’s internal policy discussions. In a press conference last week, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda explained that the central bank had unanimously decided to keep the short‑term interest rate steady, while raising its core consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.7%, up from 2.2% previously. Governor Ueda emphasized that any future interest rate hikes would be data-dependent, and the BoJ would not necessarily wait until underlying inflation reaches the 2% target before acting. Instead, the central bank would respond once it becomes "highly likely" that inflation will sustainably hit that level, especially if accompanied by stronger wage growth. While acknowledging that the inflation trend is improving, Ueda noted that much of the price pressure remains supply-driven, particularly due to elevated food costs. He warned that premature tightening could suppress domestic consumption, which remains fragile.
Markets will be watching for any hawkish tilt in the minutes, especially regarding the timing of the next rate hike, which some analysts expect could come as early as October. Any indication that policymakers are growing more confident in Japan’s inflation and wage growth outlook could strengthen the case for policy normalization and offer additional tailwinds to the Japanese Yen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD navigates in a consolidative mood below 1.1600
After failing to break above the 1.1600 barrier on Monday, EUR/USD is currently trading in a sidelined fashion around 1.1570. The US Dollar, on the other hand, manages to gather some upside impulse and leave behind Friday’s severe retracement after US Nonfarm Payrolls surprised to the downside big time in July.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3280
The British Pound sticks to its constructive start to the trading week and motivates GBP/USD to advance modestly, hovering around the 1.3280 region amid the resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback. Later in the week, caution is predicted to return to the markets ahead of the BoE meeting on August 7.
Gold treads water near $3,380
Gold prices are now consolidating around the $3,380 zone per troy ounce, up for the third day in a row, despite the marginal advance in the Greenback. The mixed bias in US yields across the curve and trade concerns, in the meantime, continue to lend support to the precious metal.
Five fundamentals for the week: Trump selects shadow Fed Chair, BoE sets rates, ISM Services PMI awaited in angst Premium
Trump is set to nominate a Fed Governor who could breathe down Chair Powell's neck. The ISM Services PMI is a good gauge of US economic sentiment. Continuing Jobless Claims are of higher importance after the weak NFP.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.